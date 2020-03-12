Sony launches new G Lens series FE 20mm for advanced moviemaking

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Sony added a new G Lens TM series, the FE 20mm, that adds to the native full-frame E-mount lenses.

The new FE 20mm F1.8 G (Model name SEL20F18G) is compact and lightweight, promising exceptionally high-resolution image and bokeh, the official release notes.



It is compatible for video shooting on both full-frame and APS-C bodies, and a variety of 67mm filters. It uses two extreme dynamic linear motors for faster and accurate autofocusing. It is designed to be dust and moisture resistant and offers a customisable focus hold button.

The FE 20mm F1.8G will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India. It is priced at INR 83,990. (ANI)

