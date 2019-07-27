Sony launches wearable air conditioner to keep you cool

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): Sony's latest product from its crowdfunding platform is a wearable air conditioner (or heater) called Reon Pocket. The idea behind the device is to keep its wearer cool or hot when they step outside.

The wearable uses Peltier, an element used for car and wine coolers, SlashGear reports.

After two hours of charging, Reon Pocket can be kept into the pocket of a specially made undergarment. One can then wear anything on top of that and use the companion app to control the temperature.

The discreet and functional device is available from Sony's First Flight crowdfunding platform. It is only available in Japan and costs around USD 130 including the device and the special undergarment shirt. (ANI)

