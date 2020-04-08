Sony releases DualSense wireless PS5 game controller

Tokyo [Japan], April 8 (ANI): Sony revealed the all-new DualSense wireless controller for its PlayStation 5 console.

The DualSense wireless controller comes with haptic feedback that adds a sense of touch to game playing. Gamers will be able to feel sensations such as slow grittiness of driving a car through mud, the official release explains.

Sony also added adaptive triggers into the controllers for enhanced immersive sensations. DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, a new Create button feature, and a two-tone design. Sony plans to release it alongside the PlayStation 5 launch in Holiday 2020. (ANI)

