Sony releases Flipkart-exclusive headphones with 35-hour battery backup

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 15 (ANI): Sony released its first-ever Flipkart-exclusive wireless noise cancellation headphones, WH-H910N.

The highlight of the headphones is a battery backup of 35 hours with quick charge support and a Quick Attention mode that instantly turns the volume down for a quick conversation, the official press release notes.

Sony WH-H910N also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It is priced at 21,990 and available in black colour. (ANI)

