Sony reveals design of its PlayStation VR2 headset

Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Sony has finally unveiled the design of its next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset, after announcing it in February 2021.

They showed off the controllers last March and confirmed it would be called PlayStation VR2 in January.



According to The Verge, Sony said the VR2 was designed alongside the PS5 and this is evident in the white and black colour scheme of the new headset and controller.

PlayStation VR2 still requires a wired hookup to PS5 via USB-C cable. It comes with a slimmer and lighter design than its predecessor; support for 4K HDR gaming at 90 or 120Hz with enhanced eye-tracking and a 110-degrees field of view.

As per GSM Arena, the headset also comes with an adjustable lens dial and a new vent design. Sony is also touting improved haptic feedback on the controller. Pricing and availability were not yet detailed. (ANI)

