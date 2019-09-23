Sony says PlayStation 5 will consume less power

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 23 (ANI): At the UN Climate Summit 2019, Sony announced that it has taken measures to reduce the power consumption of its gaming products.

The tech giant said that its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, will include the option to suspend gameplay with much lower consumption than PS4, the official blog notes.

For this, Sony will use technologies such as system-on-a-chip architecture, high-performance graphics processors, power scaling, and energy-saving modes such as suspend-to-RAM. If just one million users enable the feature, it would save equivalent to the average electricity use of 1,000 US homes. (ANI)

