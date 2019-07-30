Representative image
Sony sells 100 million PlayStation 4 units

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:07 IST

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Sony sold a record 100 million units of its PlayStation 4, making it the fastest-selling console to reach the milestone.
The company sold 3.2 million units of the five-year-old console between March 31st and June 30th, after selling 96.8 million in the previous quarter, Engadget reports.
Sony has warned that the sales of the PS4 units will dip this year than previously estimated. The successor to the console is expected to be released in the fall of 2020 with features including ray-tracing 8K, SSD storage, and PS4 backward compatibility. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:30 IST

MediaTek releases Helio G90 series for advanced smartphone gaming

Hschinu [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): MediaTek has released a new line of chipsets, Helio G90 and G90T, which are designed to enhance the gaming experience on smartphones.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Sound One X6 wireless bluetooth earbuds launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 30 (ANI): Audio device maker Sound One added a new device to its portfolio today, the Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with mic and feature a sleek and premium design.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:14 IST

Google Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone to come with Soli

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Google has given a peek into some new features for its Pixel 4 flagship smartphone that is likely to release in October.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:09 IST

Huawei records 24 per cent uptick in smartphone sales despite US...

Shenzhen [China], July 30 (ANI): Huawei released its earnings report for the first half of 2019, recording a 23.2 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue at CNY 401.3 billion.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:23 IST

Researchers build quantum microphone that can detect smallest...

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): To catch sound at the atomic level, researchers at Stanford have developed a 'quantum microphone'.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:20 IST

New type of contact lens allows zooming with just a blink!

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Scientists at the University of California have developed a new type of smart contact lenses which can be controlled using eye movements.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:12 IST

Samsung introduces Visual Support to help remotely fix your appliances

Seoul [South Korea], July 29 (ANI): Samsung has introduced a new customer support feature for effective diagnosis and troubleshooting for the convenience of customers. The Visual Support service is part of Samsung's Global Contact Center offering and allows customers to seek support based on actual vi

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:29 IST

Oppo introduces 'waterfall screen' prototype

Dongguan [China], July 29 (ANI): Move over bezel-less and foldable displays. Oppo has teased a new display prototype that spills on both the left and right sides, reminiscent of Samsung's 'spilling' edge display.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:25 IST

Soon, binge-watch YouTube, Netflix while in Tesla

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants you to binge-watch in your car. The tech entrepreneur has announced that Tesla cars will soon get the ability to let you stream your favourite content.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:24 IST

You can 'unofficially' install Android on Switch

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Developers at XDA have released an 'unofficial' Android firmware which Switch users can install on compatible models.

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:23 IST

All 2020 iPhones to support 5G: Report

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Apple's 2020 lineup of iPhones is likely to be 5G compatible, with all models supporting the next-gen network.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:52 IST

Apple regularly hears Siri recordings to improve it: Report

California [USA], July 27 (ANI): Apple contractors reportedly listen to the confidential conversations, the users have with Siri, as part of their job to improve the quality of the voice assistant.

