Sony sells 100 million PlayStation 4 units

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Sony sold a record 100 million units of its PlayStation 4, making it the fastest-selling console to reach the milestone.

The company sold 3.2 million units of the five-year-old console between March 31st and June 30th, after selling 96.8 million in the previous quarter, Engadget reports.

Sony has warned that the sales of the PS4 units will dip this year than previously estimated. The successor to the console is expected to be released in the fall of 2020 with features including ray-tracing 8K, SSD storage, and PS4 backward compatibility. (ANI)

