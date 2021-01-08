Sony to launch its 360-degree Reality audio format for streaming videos

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Japanese multinational conglomerate company Sony has announced that it will be bringing its 360-degrees music format to more and more media and devices along with offering new creative tools for the format.

According to The Verge, Sony is now expanding its audio technology into video streaming. It is working with service providers and record labels to bring the streaming of video content with 360-degree audio later in 2021. '360-degree Reality Audio' is a sound technology that uses object-based spatial audio to place instruments or vocals around the listener's head in a virtual sound field.

The first example of this technology will be a live performance from Sony-signed artist Zara Larsson in the forthcoming week. It will stream on Sony's Artist Connection mobile app at 5 pm ET on January 11.



As per The Verge, Sony will be releasing two new 360 Reality audio-compatible speakers this spring named the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000. Though there isn't much detail on either of the models beyond the fact that they will support Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Japanese multinational giant has also developed a new 3D audio plug-in named the '360 Reality Audio Creative Suite'. It will be compatible with DAWs like Pro Tools and will release at the end of this month.

Sony has said that currently approximately 4,000 songs available in 360 Reality Audio format across services like 'Tidal' and 'Deezer' which will fine with most regular headphones or compatible speakers like Amazon's Echo Studio. (ANI)

