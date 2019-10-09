Sony to offer AR experience for 'Ghostbusters' fans in Japan

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], October 9 (ANI): To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, Sony is reportedly testing a new augmented reality (AR) experience in Japan.

As Engadget reports, from October 12th until December 8th, Sony will give fans wearing prototype AR headsets the chance to become Ghostbusters at the Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo.

Trainers will lead a pack of participants around the park to exterminate ghosts that appear throughout the venue during the AR sessions. As the experience is free, participants have to sign up and hope to be picked. (ANI)

