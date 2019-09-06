Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): At the ongoing IFA 2019 event, Sony introduced its Xperia 5 smartphone that boasts of Qualcomm's latest processor and triple camera setup.
The Sony Xperia 5 features a 21:9 FHD+HDR OLED display, a rear triple camera setup with 16mm, 26mm, and a 52mm sensors, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage, as per the official product listing.
Sony Xperia 5 will be launched in various countries and regions from this autumn. Pricing will be announced separately. (ANI)
Sony Xperia 5 debuts at IFA 2019 with triple camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:24 IST
