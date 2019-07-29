Soon, binge-watch YouTube, Netflix while in Tesla

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants you to binge-watch in your car. The tech entrepreneur has announced that Tesla cars will soon get the ability to let you stream your favourite content.

In a tweet, Musk revealed that the ability to stream YouTube and Netflix will soon be added. However, the feature will only be enabled when the car is stopped. It will leverage Tesla's comfortable interiors and surround sound audio for a cinematic experience.

In following tweets, Musk further revealed that the ability to stream content in motion will be provided when regulators approve full self-driving mode. The streaming feature, along with a host of updates is likely to be rolled out in a few months to the V10. (ANI)

