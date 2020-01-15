Sorry PSP fans, Sony is skipping E3 again this year

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 14 (ANI): Sony">Sony will not be participating in this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) which is scheduled to take place from June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

Sony">Sony told GamesIndustry.biz that the event's vision is not right for what the company has planned for 2020. Instead of attending the annual exhibition, Sony">Sony will be attending hundreds of consumer events to showcase its upcoming titles for PS4 and PS5, the report notes.

It will be the second year in a row that Sony">Sony is skipping the popular gaming exhibition. This leaves competitors such as Microsoft likely dominating the show with its new hardware launches.(AN)

