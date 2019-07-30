Sound One X6 wireless bluetooth earbuds launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 30 (ANI): Audio device maker Sound One added a new device to its portfolio today, the Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with a mic and feature a sleek and premium design.

The Sound One X6 wireless Bluetooth earbuds deliver up to two hours of playtime with added support from the 2,000mAh capacity battery case. The case can double up as a power bank for other devices, the official release notes.

The device costs Rs 7,990 but the company is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 2,750 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm. (ANI)

