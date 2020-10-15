SP Robotic Works launches National Coding and Robotics Challenge 2020

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15 (ANI): Providing a productive and fun learning experience to children stuck at home due to the ongoing pandemic, SP Robotic Works, an edutainment learning platform has initiated one of the biggest robotics and coding competitions - National Coding and Robotics Challenge (NCRC) 2020.

NCRC is inviting online registration from school students aged 7-16 years, and no prior coding knowledge is needed for entering the competition. It is divided into two segments - Junior NCRC (7 to 9 years) and Senior NCRC (10 to 16 years) with two different themes.

The registration for the event costs Rs. 3499 and Rs. 5999 for Junior and Senior respectively. After registration, the participants get the online Coding course worth Rs. 10000 for free. The participants can learn the coding and then submit their project video online. The deadline for the first round of submission is 31st December 2020.



Additionally, to grasp an edge on the competition, participants can interact one-on-one live with expert teachers throughout their course. The experts will be available from 10 am to 8 pm every day except Mondays.

Commenting on the contest, Sneha Priya, Founder of SP Robotic Works said, " SP Robotic Works believes in providing an early age interaction with coding for children. The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking towards the practical aspect of the technical field and help boost their cognitive and logical thinking skills. We are thrilled to organize the NCRC competition which is going to be a perfect platform for the kids to make use of this time in a more productive way. Apart from getting a free Kit to learn further, they can earn gifts and prizes worth 50 lakhs and more such rewards for showcasing their talents. This is the best opportunity to have fun and learn at the same time."

The project entries will be judged based on public voting via social media that is the number of likes received on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as the scores given by the judges, considering the student's creativity and presentation of the idea.

A total of 100 participants will be selected for the Final Round. The results will be announced in January 2021 via a Live Digital Ceremony. The 100 Finalists will be provided with the Young Tech CEO Program held at IIT Madras Research Park and many more awards and recognitions including free ElectroBlock kit and Codey Robot Kit to learn further.

The final winner will get prizes worth INR 5o lakh along with a stay at a resort, and one of the winners will be awarded a Malaysian educational trip too. (ANI)

