SpaceX to launch first commercial Starship mission in 2021

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:11 IST

California [USA], June 29 (ANI): SpaceX has announced that the first commercial mission for its Starship and Super Heavy launch system will take place in 2021.
At an event in Indonesia, Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's vice president of commercial sales, said that SpaceX is in talks with prospective customers, all telecom companies, for the maiden commercial launch, SpaceNews reported.
The launch system is designed to carry crew and resources to the moon and Mars, along with sending satellites into orbit around the Earth. SpaceX intends to supersede its currently reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launchers with reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage. (ANI)

Can't afford BMW? Now, 3D print your own Vision M Next model

Munich [Germany], June 29 (ANI): BMW, the luxury car maker is now offering you a chance to 3D print its Vision M Next concept car.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:10 IST

Huawei permitted to buy goods from US companies

Shenzhen [China], June 29 (ANI): The US government has permitted embattled Chinese giant Huawei to buy goods from US companies following more than a month of adding it to an 'entity list' which forbids business with the nation.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:43 IST

Slack is down and it's Friday

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Slack is down and no one knows why. But it's Friday and probably everyone should go home.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:42 IST

Google Images now lets you share GIFs directly from results

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Ever wanted to share a great GIF from Google's image search results but didn't know how? Now, there's now an option for that.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:39 IST

Google to build new private subsea cable between Portugal and...

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Google is reportedly building a new private subsea cable that will connect Portugal and South Africa.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:20 IST

Apple's Sir Jony Ive is stepping down to start his own firm

California [USA], June 28 (ANI): Sir Jony Ive, the design guru behind Apple's popular products is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:07 IST

Microsoft releases separate Cortana app

Washington [USA], June 28 (ANI): Microsoft seems to be moving Cortana out of the default Windows platform by releasing a dedicated app.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

This scary deepfake app can create nudes of even fully clothed women

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than anticipated. A new AI-powered software tool makes it easy to generate realistic nude images of women, all without them having to take off their clothes.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:00 IST

WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

