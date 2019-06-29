SpaceX to launch first commercial Starship mission in 2021

California [USA], June 29 (ANI): SpaceX has announced that the first commercial mission for its Starship and Super Heavy launch system will take place in 2021.

At an event in Indonesia, Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's vice president of commercial sales, said that SpaceX is in talks with prospective customers, all telecom companies, for the maiden commercial launch, SpaceNews reported.

The launch system is designed to carry crew and resources to the moon and Mars, along with sending satellites into orbit around the Earth. SpaceX intends to supersede its currently reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launchers with reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage. (ANI)

