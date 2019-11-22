Representative Image
Spotify announces its first awards show

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:17 IST

California [USA], November 22 (ANI): Spotify has announced its first-ever awards show, which will be based on user-generated data.

As the official blog notes, the company will determine award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards based on users' plays, patterns, habits while streaming on the platform.

The first-ever Spotify Awards will be hosted in Mexico City. The event will be broadcast live on TNT. (ANI)

Twitter's hide reply option rolls out globally

Washington [USA], November 22 (ANI): Twitter is making its hide reply feature available to everyone globally, the company officially announced.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:10 IST

NVIDIA announces world's largest GPU-accelerated cloud-based...

Denver, Colorado [USA], November 21 (ANI): NVIDIA has announced a new kind of GPU-accelerated supercomputer in the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Meet Chord Assist, Google's new tool to teach guitar to deaf-blind

California [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): The universal language of music may still be inaccessible to those who are visually impaired or have hearing loss. However, Google has a solution in the form of Chord Assist.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:53 IST

Google rolls out Duplex-powered movie ticket booking for Chrome

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Google is extending its Duplex technology for booking movie tickets on the web.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:49 IST

Apple to make iOS updates less buggy: Report

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Apple is reportedly working on making its iOS updates less buggy by making it easier to spot problems early.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:45 IST

Snapchat's 'Time Machine' will turn you from young to old in one swipe

California [USA], November 21 (ANI): Snapchat has rolled out a new filter that can make you look your younger self from the past or older version from future in just a swipe.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:57 IST

New platform to assist Indian IT professionals to connect with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): TechFynder, a latest digital technology product, has been developed to provide a dedicated platform to hire IT contractors on a global scale.

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Washington [USA], November 20 (ANI): Microsoft is planning to integrate some of Google's services into its Outlook.com webmail client.

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Human put in suspended animation for first time

Maryland [USA], November 20 (ANI): Doctors have successfully placed a patient in suspended animation for the first time, opening up possibilities of improved emergency healthcare services.

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:21 IST

You can now create your own maps, stories in Google Earth

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): Google Earth has rolled out a new tool that lets you personalise your journey on the planet.

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:19 IST

Uber to soon record audio during rides in the US

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): As a safety measure, Uber will reportedly start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs.

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:48 IST

Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker launches in India

Bangalore [India], November 20 (ANI): Amazon added a new device to its Echo lineup today in India. Called Echo Flex, the plug-in device is a multi-functional smart speaker.

