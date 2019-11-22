Spotify announces its first awards show

California [USA], November 22 (ANI): Spotify has announced its first-ever awards show, which will be based on user-generated data.



As the official blog notes, the company will determine award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards based on users' plays, patterns, habits while streaming on the platform.



The first-ever Spotify Awards will be hosted in Mexico City. The event will be broadcast live on TNT. (ANI)

