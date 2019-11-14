Spotify goes live on Magic Leap to let you pin albums on walls

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Spotify and augmented reality startup, Magic Leap, announced a new spatially-aware app for the headset that lets you organise your music library 'on' the walls of your house.

The new Magic Leap app lets you pin albums, artists, and tracks to specific locations in your home, Engadget notes. This basically means you get easy access to your favourite list in your corner of choice.

The headset experience is integrated with Spotify's other apps, which offers a seamless audio experience without having to take off the headset. (ANI)

