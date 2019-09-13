Spotify is asking for users' location data to curb fraud

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Spotify wants to know if users of its Premium Family subscription program are abusing it by hiding their location data.

The plan costs USD 15 per month for up to six people, however, the condition requires all six to be living at the same address. According to Cnet, Spotify is concerned about people abusing that plan to pay as little as USD 2.50 for its services.

Last month, Spotify updated its terms asking Premium Family subscribers to provide location data from time to time to ensure all the users of the plan belong to the same family. The company stressed that it does not store the data for any internal use. (ANI)

