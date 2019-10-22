Spotify is offering free Google Home Mini to Premium users

California [USA], October 22 (ANI): If you are a Spotify Premium user, you are eligible for a free Google Home Mini smart speaker, even if you signed up last year.

The music streaming service announced that it is bringing back its offer and both new and existing Premium Individual and Premium Family master account users can get the smart speaker for free till stocks last, starting today, the official blog notes.

However, the offer is only applicable for users in the US who can claim a Google Home Mini by signing up through the official Spotify website. (ANI)

