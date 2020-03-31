Spotify Kids expands to more countries

California [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Spotify Kids, the music streaming service's kid-friendly audio content app for kids aged three and older, is now available in the US, Canada, and France.

The app now offers more than 8,000 songs, more audiobooks and stories including Disney Music Group Stories, fairytales, classics, short stories, lullabies, bedtime stories, and educational content.

Parental control is now more customised, the official blog notes. Spotify will soon add new features such as diverse content and pop culture content for users in the US.

Spotify Kids is exclusive to Spotify Premium Family subscribers and offers an ad-free experience for the young listeners. The app initially launched in Ireland, followed by Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. (ANI)

