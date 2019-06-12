Spotify launches Your Daily Drive that blends music and podcasts

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Spotify wants to make your commute to work interesting and for that, the streaming service announced Your Daily Drive, a new playlist that combines podcasts with your favourite music.

As the official blog explains, Your Daily Drive combines best of news talk shows with audio streaming, the music you love with relevant updates and more for a unified listening experience.

The new playlist is available for users in the US and at the launch includes short-form podcast news updates, a mix of favourite songs and artists, updates throughout the day, and more. (ANI)

