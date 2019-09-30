Representative image
Spotify lets you create personalised playlists with podcasts

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:24 IST

California [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Spotify has added a new feature for podcast lovers. Users can now make their own podcast playlists, combining music and podcasts in a single list.
As the official blog explains, users can add podcasts to existing playlists as well. On mobile, simply navigate to a podcast episode you want to listen to, tap on the three dots and then on 'Add to playlist'.
Users can choose to add to an existing playlist or create a new playlist from scratch. These custom playlists can also be shared with friends or made public. The feature to create podcast playlists is currently supported only on a mobile. (ANI)

