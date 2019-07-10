Spotify Lite launches for users with limited data

Stockholm [Sweden], July 10 (ANI): Spotify has officially rolled out the watered down version of its main app for users with limited data and phone storage.

Called Spotify Lite, the app is available for both free and premium users. It can be used either alongside or independently from the main app on devices running Android version 4.3 or higher, the official release notes.

Spotify Lite weighs 10MB and allows you to set a data limit to avoid overbilling. It is available in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. (ANI)

