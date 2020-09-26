Spotify partners with Chernin Entertainment to adapt podcasts for movies

Stockholm [Sweden], September 26 (ANI): Spotify has joined hands with Chernin Entertainment to develop TV and movie pitches based on Spotify-exclusive and original podcasts.

"Spotify has one of the largest libraries of unattached IP that exists in the world today--and that library is being added to daily, Chernin Entertainment Chairman and CEO Peter Chernin said in an official statement.



"This treasure trove of content plus the acceleration of new voices and stories provides an enormous opportunity to transform these addictive stories and IP into content for the screen," he added.

The partnership will include access to more than 250 Spotify originals from around the world.

"As we continue to expand our content ambitions, we are thrilled to collaborate with Peter Chernin, who, along with his exceptional team, are the perfect partners to help us share these stories with audiences across mediums and around the world," said Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff in an official statement. (ANI)

