Spotify Premium free trial extends to three months

California [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Spotify has announced a limited time extension to the free trial of its Spotify Premium subscription for three months.

Starting today, eligible users will receive the first three months for free when they sign up for any plan, the official blog notes.

Spotify Premium offers access to ad-free music, download feature, easy toggle between output devices, and more. The extended free trial offer is for individual and student plans, and to users who haven't already tried Premium. (ANI)

