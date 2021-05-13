Spotify rolls new 'Timestamp' feature for ease in sharing specific part of podcast

Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Swedish audio streaming platform has rolled a new update with an intention to make it simpler for users to share their favourite track or podcast episode with friends through social media.

According to Mashable, the new updates in social sharing have been rolled out globally by Spotify for both iOS and Android users.

"We're constantly evolving the Spotify experience to meet listener needs and working to provide the best possible audio experience for listeners around the world. These three updates make sharing music and podcasts easier than ever", said Spotify as it announced the details of the new features on its blog post.



The first feature is podcast timestamp sharing that will let a user podcast episode beginning at any particular moment that one wants his/her friends to listen to. This way individuals with whom the digital broadcast has been shared - will not need to tune in to the entire web podcast episode.

To utilise the new component, one needs to tap the "share" button while tuning in to the podcast, then use the "switch to share" feature at the current playtime.

Another update is Spotify's Canvas feature turns static song pages into video-art showcases. The update helps ramp up the overall music listening experience. Moreover, users can also share their favourite tracks with Canvas via Snapchat now in addition to Instagram.

Adding to the rundown of new updates the audio streaming platform has also come out with an updated sharing menu on mobile with a clearer layout. It offers a clear preview to users around what they're sharing along with an improved destination list. Spotify states that this will help users better visualize how the canvas will be presented on their social media profiles. (ANI)

