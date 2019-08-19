California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Spotify announced today an upgraded Premium Family Plan, featuring an Explicit Content Filter.
The Explicit Content Filter setting allows parents to control the content settings for all accounts on their plan, the official blog explains.
The Spotify Premium Family Plan offers on-demand access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks of ad-free music. The latest update is available in Ireland and will be rolled out to all markets with Premium Family this fall. (ANI)
Spotify rolls out upgraded Premium Family Plan with Explicit Content Filter
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:40 IST
California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Spotify announced today an upgraded Premium Family Plan, featuring an Explicit Content Filter.