Star Wars arcade machine goes up for pre-order

Texas [USA], July 26 (ANI): Video game retailer GameStop has listed the Star Wars Home Arcade Game for pre-orders on its official website.

Fans can book the arcade machine at USD 499.99. According to the description on the website, it features artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser.

The machine measures over 5 feet tall and comes with a light-up marquee, 17-inch full-colour display, and dual speakers. The Star Wars Home Arcade Game features the original arcade versions of the classic games including A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. (ANI)

