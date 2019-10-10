California [USA], October 10 (ANI): Video game digital distribution service platform Steam is introducing a new feature that will allow online support for multiplayer games.
Called 'Remote Play Together', the feature is expected to be out of developer beta for public beta access on October 21, PC Gamer reports.
All local multiplayer, local co-op, and split-screen games will be automatically included in the Remote Play Together beta. (ANI)
Steam to support online multiplayer games
ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:41 IST
