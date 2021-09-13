Steam's download page receives big update

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): American video game company Valve has released a big update for its video game digital distribution service Steam. The update will now offer a number of small but significant tweaks to the digital games store.

According to The Verge, several of these changes have been available in beta for months, but now they're hitting the software's stable release channel. The update will overhaul the downloads page and introduce a much-improved section for managing your storage, amongst a host of other tweaks and fixes.

The downloads page has been given a bulk of improvements. For starters, along with showing download progress, the page now also shows installation progress. It should cut down on those frustrating moments when a game appears to be fully downloaded but isn't playable because it's not yet fully installed.



The priority of downloads in the queue can now be easily reordered by dragging and dropping them, and the interface generally looks a lot cleaner overall. The 'View News' button has been renamed 'Patch Notes', to make it easier to find what's changed in a currently downloading update, as long as developers have provided that information.

Steam's storage management section has also been improved to make it easier to see your available storage and move games among drives. You can get to it by going to Settings, Downloads, and then clicking 'Steam Library Folders'.

These are the main improvements, but as per The Verge, there are a host of other tweaks and fixes included in the update, which should be available to all users now. (ANI)

