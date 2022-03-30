Surround sound being tested by YouTube TV for Android TV, Google TV, Roku

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Google's streaming service YouTube TV has been testing support for Dolby 5.1 surround sound on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

According to The Verge, the platform, in a tweet said 5.1 audio will "launch on those devices next" if "everything runs smoothly" during the test.

For those who hope to get surround sound while watching YouTube TV on their Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, or PlayStation, they'll have to wait a bit longer.



The platform stated it's still working "internally and with partners" to get 5.1 support on these platforms.

Currently, YouTube TV supports 5.1 surround sound on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, as well as on traditional Chromecast streaming devices.

As per The Verge, last June, YouTube TV had announced that it would bring 5.1 surround sound to "select devices." (ANI)

