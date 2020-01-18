Swiggy's new 'What the Falooda' web extension gives foody twist to cuss words

Bengaluru [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The next time you complain about a messed up order to Swiggy, its new extension will replace your bad words for food.

Called 'What the Falooda', the web extension highlights profanity and hurtful words in the complaint system and sober it down with food to make it less harsh for the customer service person at the other end.

For example, if you write "idiots", the extension will highlight the word and suggest "idly" as a replacement. While the approach is interesting to promote kindness, early users are reporting issues with the extension, which appears to be restricted only to Swiggy's platform. (ANI)

