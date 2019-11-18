T-Mobile CEO John Legere to step down next year

Washington [USA], November 18 (ANI): T-Mobile CEO John Legere will step down from his position next year.

Legere, who joined T-Mobile in 2012, will remain a member of the company's board, The Verge notes. He is widely expected to be succeeded by the current president and COO Mike Sievert.

Sievert will take over as CEO on May 1, 2020. It had been rumoured that he would take over the role after closing the company's merger with Sprint. (ANI)

