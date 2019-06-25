TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 awards Sameer Gulati as 'world's best coder'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): At the annual coding battle, TechGig Code Gladiators 2019, ex-winner Sameer Gulati won the title of the 'world's best coder', and took home prize money of Rs 3,00,000.

The event featured 10 hackathon theme rounds on technologies including Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, Software Testing, and New Commerce, the official release noted.

Over 2.6 lakh coders fought for 87 days to claim the title this year. Of this, 21 per cent (55,633 out of 2,62,906) were female coders. The best female coder title went to Vaishnavi. (ANI)

