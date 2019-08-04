Representative image
Representative image

Technique uses magnets, light to control and reconfigure soft robots: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Researchers have developed a technique that allows them to remotely control the movement of robots, lock them into position for as long as needed and reconfigure them later into new shapes, with the help of light and magnetic fields.
"We're particularly excited about the reconfigurability. By engineering the properties of the material, we can control the soft robot's movement remotely; we can get it to hold a given shape; we can then return the robot to its original shape or further modify its movement, and we can do this repeatedly," said Joe Tracy, the corresponding author of a paper on the study published in the journal 'Science Advances.'
The development said Tracy is valuable, in terms of this technology's utility in biomedical or aerospace applications.
Researchers used robots made of a polymer embedded with magnetic iron microparticles.
Under normal conditions, the material is relatively stiff and holds its shape but heating up the material using light from a light-emitting diode (LED), makes the polymer pliable.
Once pliable, researchers demonstrated that they could control the shape of the robot remotely by applying a magnetic field. After forming the desired shape, researchers could remove the LED light, allowing the robot to resume its original stiffness effectively locking the shape in place.
By applying the light a second time and removing the magnetic field, the researchers could get the soft robots to return to their original shapes or move the robots or get them to assume new shapes.
In experimental testing, the researchers demonstrated that these soft robots could be used to form "grabbers" for lifting and transporting objects. The soft robots could also be used as cantilevers or folded into "flowers" with petals that bend in different directions.
"We are not limited to binary configurations, such as a grabber being either open or closed. We can control the light to ensure that a robot will hold its shape at any point," said Jessica Liu, first author of the paper.
In addition, the researchers developed a computational model that can be used to streamline the soft robot design process.
The model allows them to finetune a robot's shape, polymer thickness, the abundance of iron microparticles in the polymer, and the size and direction of the required magnetic field before constructing a prototype to accomplish a specific task.
"Next steps include optimising the polymer for different applications. For example, engineering polymers that respond at different temperatures in order to meet the needs of specific applications," Tracy said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:38 IST

Tesla releases patch for 'dog mode' bug

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla has swiftly released a software patch for the 'dog mode' in its electric car after an owner reported about a bug that didn't allow the mode to work properly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:34 IST

TikTok-parent says smartphone won't launch in the US

Beijing [China], August 3 (ANI): Viral social video app TikTok's parent company ByteDance has announced that its purported plans of entering the smartphone business will not be for the users in the US.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:35 IST

Say hello to 'WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook'

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Years after acquiring today's popular social apps WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook is ready to give them a stamp of its ownership.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:31 IST

Amazon now lets you opt-out of human review of Alexa recordings

California [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After Apple, Amazon has reportedly added the option for users to choose if they want their conversations with Alexa to be reviewed by humans for quality control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:13 IST

The Boring Company to be launched in China

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla founder Elon Musk has announced his plans of launching his tunneling and transportation startup, The Boring Company, in China later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:45 IST

Researchers discover ultra-thin wearable electronic device

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a multifunctional ultra-thin wearable electronic device that is imperceptible to the wearer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:15 IST

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify abusive content

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it will make two algorithms open-source which it uses to identify abusive or harmful content on its platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:14 IST

Pinterest reaches 300 million monthly active users milestone

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Internet's scrapbook, Pinterest, has reached 300 million user milestone, as recorded in its Q2 2019 report.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:12 IST

YouTube TV free trial extended to two weeks: Report

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): If you haven't signed up for YouTube TV yet, you can avail the benefit of having an extended free trial period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'Facebook is spying on you', reminds Edward Snowden

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US' mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST

Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Apple suspends Siri 'quality control' program over privacy concerns

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Apple has reportedly suspended its Siri grading program, in response to a recent report by The Guardian that fanned privacy concerns.

Read More
iocl