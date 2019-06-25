Telegram lets you add contacts without numbers, have location-based chats, and more

Berlin [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Telegram has announced a handful of updates to its secure messaging network to make it easier for users to exchange contact information.

As explained on the official blog, the new update allows you to quickly add anyone who messages you, even if you don't know their phone number. You can also add users based on their location. Simply open Contacts and Add People Nearby to quickly exchange contact information with Telegram users.

The People Nearby feature also shows Groups Nearby, allowing you to have location-based group chats, a feature suited for conferences, festivals, and so on.

Other enhancements include Siri Shortcuts, new theme picker for iOS, improved Notification Exceptions, and more. (ANI)

