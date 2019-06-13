Representative image
Representative image

Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:55 IST

Berlin [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.
In a tweet response, Durov wrote that the IP addresses originated mostly from China. He further added that all state actor-sized DDoS attack coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.
The revelation comes a day after Telegram's network experienced outage after it was flooded with overwhelming traffic. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Google teases Pixel 4 with square camera bump

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): Google Pixel phones are known for their game-changing camera prowess, and the next-in-line flagship Pixel 4 is also likely to bring in a new camera style.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:52 IST

Designers build computer using traditional embroidery and gold thread

Vienna [Austria], June 13 (ANI): Glass and metal computers will seem boring in front of 'The Embroidery Computer' by Vienna-based designers Ebru Kurbak and Irene Posch.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:50 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders cancelled by AT&T

California [USA], June 13 (ANI): People waiting for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung may have to wait even longer as retailers are reportedly cancelling pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:10 IST

Facebook Watch video-on-demand service reaches 720 million...

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by the social networking giant, reportedly reaches more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who consume content for at least a minute.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Amazon introduces kid-appropriate Echo Dot

Washington [USA], June 12 (ANI): Kids are curious and ask innumerable questions which may or may not be answerable by the adults. To keep the young ones busy asking questions, Amazon has introduced a new Amazon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:07 IST

Uber Eats to start testing drone delivery

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Uber is reportedly gearing up to start testing drone delivery of food orders for its Uber Eats service.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:01 IST

Spotify launches Your Daily Drive that blends music and podcasts

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Spotify wants to make your commute to work interesting and for that, the streaming service announced Your Daily Drive, a new playlist that combines podcasts with your favourite music.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:28 IST

TV is not enough, 88% of people use smartphone or tablet while...

California [USA], June 12 (ANI): Thanks to the reduced attention span, even television is not enough as roughly 88 per cent of Americans uses a second device, such as a phone or tablet, while watching TV, according to the annual internet trends report by venture capitalist Mary Meeker.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Amazon Prime launches in UAE

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI): E-commerce giant Amazon announced the expansion of its Prime services in the United Arab Emirates starting this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:30 IST

Google Stadia to allow publishers to offer their own games

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Google's upcoming gaming service Stadia will apparently allow publishers to offer their own gaming subscriptions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:25 IST

Waze gets Google Assistant on Android

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Waze on Android has been added with Google's digital assistant for ease of reporting traffic woes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:22 IST

Salesforce to acquire Tableau for USD 15.7 billion

San Francisco [USA], June 10 (ANI): Software giant Salesforce has announced that it is acquiring data analytics company Tableau in a USD 15.7 billion deal.

Read More
iocl