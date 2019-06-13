Telegram says massive cyber attack originated in China

Berlin [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that the massive cyber attack on the encryption-based service was launched by China.

In a tweet response, Durov wrote that the IP addresses originated mostly from China. He further added that all state actor-sized DDoS attack coincided in time with protests in Hong Kong.

The revelation comes a day after Telegram's network experienced outage after it was flooded with overwhelming traffic. (ANI)

