Tesla launches Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger

California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Tesla quietly introduced a new and expensive wireless phone charger for its Model 3.

The Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger features a non-slip, silicon surface allowing you to charge your precious smartphone inside the premium car on-the-go.

The charger allows two Qi-enabled phones to be charged at once.

The charger costs USD 125 and Tesla is promising to ship the same in 2-3 weeks from the date of order.(ANI)