California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Tesla quietly introduced a new and expensive wireless phone charger for its Model 3.
The Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger features a non-slip, silicon surface allowing you to charge your precious smartphone inside the premium car on-the-go.
The charger allows two Qi-enabled phones to be charged at once.
The charger costs USD 125 and Tesla is promising to ship the same in 2-3 weeks from the date of order.(ANI)
Tesla launches Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:53 IST
