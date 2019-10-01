Tesla patent hints at new fluid-based cooling technology

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Tesla is reportedly working on a new technology for in-car cooling or heating which would function better than conventional systems.

A new patent application filed earlier this year, hints at a fluid-based heating and cooling system that will use warm or cool fluid through a layer within the seats using a pump for efficient temperature control, Mashable reports.

The application describes the technology as a temperature control system providing low cost, low noise, power-efficient, and effective method for cooling or heating of the seat. It may potentially be incorporated in a seat of any size or shape. (ANI)

