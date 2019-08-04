Tesla releases patch for 'dog mode' bug

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla has swiftly released a software patch for the 'dog mode' in its electric car after an owner reported about a bug that didn't allow the mode to work properly.

Tesla owner Rahul Sood shared a picture of the update in his tweet. In the update, Tesla appears to have fixed the issue which prevented automatic temperature control if the car's AC was in manual mode.

After the update, the 'dog mode' will restrict any manual climate adjustment except for temperature. (ANI)

