Tesla to now offer monthly self-driving subscriptions

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla has now started offering a monthly subscription for its Full Self Driving package for USD 199 per month.

According to The Verge, Tesla owners who previously bought the now-discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package can get the FSD subscription for USD 99 per month, as suggested by Tesla's support page.

Till now the automaker had sold its FSD package for a one-time fee of USD 10,000, but the monthly subscription lets users literally test-drive the FSD features without a long-term commitment. They can cancel their monthly FSD subscription at any time, according to the terms on the Tesla website.



Only Tesla's that have the FSD computer hardware 3.0 (HW3) or above plus either Basic or Enhanced Autopilot configurations are eligible to subscribe to FSD; other owners can purchase a hardware upgrade for USD 1,500 to make their vehicles FSD-ready.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been promising a subscription option for FSD for a few years now. The company finally began sending out over-the-air software updates for the beta of version 9 of FSD earlier this month. For reminders, the FSD software does not enable a Tesla vehicle to drive itself without input from the driver.

As per The Verge, an owner shared a notice they had received from Tesla with a news outlet, which said the FSD subscription included "features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control."

The notice also stated that "the currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous." (ANI)

