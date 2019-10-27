Representative image
Tesla unveils third-gen Solar Roof

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:57 IST

California [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Tesla has introduced its third-generation Solar Roof which uses a new kind of tile made of textured black glass.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the third version of the solar roof is 'finally ready' for the masses and can be installed in less than 8 hours, Mashable reports.
Available for pre-order in the US with a price starting at around USD 33,950, Musk wants to expand the product worldwide in the future. The initial wait time for early adopters is expected to be a few months between pre-orders and roof installation. (ANI)

Microsoft Windows 10X leaks reveal support for laptops

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Details about Microsoft's next-in-line Windows 10X have accidentally leaked in an official internal design document, highlighting it will be available on foldable, dual-screen devices, as well as traditional clamshell laptops.

TikTok says it is not influenced by Chinese govt

Los Angeles [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): TikTok has revealed that its data centres are entirely outside of China in response to questions by the US lawmakers about the company's data protection practices.

TCL teases Samsung Galaxy Fold rival with a three-fold design

Huizhou [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Move over Samsung Galaxy Fold, China-based TCL has teased its own first foldable smartphone that boasts not one, but a three-fold design.

Facebook News beta rolls out in US

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): Facebook News, the social networking giant's attempt at providing verified news to its users through a dedicated tab is rolling out in beta in the US.

Apple iPad may disrupt PC gaming with hard-core gaming support,...

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): Apple's attention to gaming may not be limited to Arcade. The iPhone maker may have a plan for its iPad that would appeal to gamers.

Google improves Search to understand you better

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): After 15 years of handling unanticipated search queries, Google announced that it has made progress in understanding language using machine learning.

Netflix, Spotify should show emergency alerts: Lawmakers

California [USA], October 25 (ANI): As binge-watching phenomenon grasps the human race, lawmakers want online streaming services, especially Netflix and Spotify, to show emergency alerts.

Twitter says it removes more than half of abusive tweets before...

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): Despite reporting systems in place, Twitter says that it is more proactive in removing harmful content even before someone puts in a complaint.

Unicode says we use this emoji the most!

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): We all love using emoji and even as Unicode Consortium - the organisation behind these emoji, keeps adding more characters every year, the undefeated winner in terms of usage is the laughing with tears of joy emoji.

This tool calculates how much your Prada bag will sell for

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): If you have been planning to sell your luxury bag but are unsure if it will fetch you the right price, a new tool will help you calculate its worth in the second-hand market.

You can now watch Apple TV app content on Amazon Fire TV

California [USA], October 24(ANI): Amazon has announced support for the Apple TV app on its Fire TV devices.

Netflix extends mobile-only subscription plan to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 24 (ANI): After India, Netflix has introduced its affordable, mobile-only subscription plan for Malaysia.

