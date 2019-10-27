Tesla unveils third-gen Solar Roof

California [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Tesla has introduced its third-generation Solar Roof which uses a new kind of tile made of textured black glass.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the third version of the solar roof is 'finally ready' for the masses and can be installed in less than 8 hours, Mashable reports.

Available for pre-order in the US with a price starting at around USD 33,950, Musk wants to expand the product worldwide in the future. The initial wait time for early adopters is expected to be a few months between pre-orders and roof installation. (ANI)