Tesla wants to clean windshields with lasers

California [USA], December 3 (ANI): Tesla's new patent is looking at innovative use of lasers - cleaning car windshields!



The patent describes a cleaning system using debris detection circuitry that would identify the debris and adjust the exposure level of the laser beam to remove dirt that tends to accumulate on car windshields and solar panels, Wired reports.



Tesla believes scrubbing the dirt and letting the glass dry takes unproductive time and using chemicals may damage the surface. On the other hand, using a laser to burn the dirt would be faster and less damaging. (ANI)

