Tesla would have redesigned Cybertruck if people didn't like it: Musk

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, was ready with a plan B in case people didn't like the design of the Cybertruck.

Musk recently revealed in the 'Third Row Tesla' YouTube podcast: "I said, 'Listen, if nobody wants to buy it, we can always make one that looks like all the other trucks," reported the New York Post.

Had the design bombed out, Musk would have labelled the original design as a "weird failure", and redesigned a new vehicle that suited the public's taste.

After its launch, however, Cybertruck received an overwhelmingly positive response with 250,000 advance bookings and for this reason Musk believes that it is "our best product ever".



Expressing the confusion he was faced with before the launch, Musk went on to tell in the podcast "I wasn't sure if nobody would buy it or a lot of people would buy it."

Such a massive number of preorders came as a total surprise for Musk. When asked about whether he saw this coming, the Tesla CEO replied: "No, not really."

The Cyber truck was made to look the way it is in order to create a resemblance with a "futuristic armoured personnel carrier."

The Tesla designers drew their inspiration from futuristic sci-fi and cyberpunk themed movies such as "Blade Runner", "Mad Max", "Back to the Future" and "Alien".

"It seems like a lot of the reason why people buy pickup trucks in the U.S. is because it's the most badass truck. What's tougher than a truck? A tank. Like a tank from the future," he said. (ANI)

