Tesla's cheaper Model Y Standard Range variant available now

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla is now taking orders for its cheaper Standard range version of its Model Y car.

According to The Verge, The new variant has a cheaper starting price of $41,990 in comparison to $49,990 for the Long Range model. This discount means that this variant will come with a lower EPA estimated range of 244 miles rather than the 326 miles, along with rear-wheel drive rather than the all-wheel-drive on its Long Range version.



Originally this Standard Range variant of the Model Y was announced back in March of 2019. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla had said that the company's target was to release this cheaper variant in spring 2021. Back then the entry-level Model Y was to come with a 230-mile range and a price tag of $39,000.

However, in the July of 2020 Tesla shelved the plans for its Standard Range model due to it having an unacceptably low range of less than 250 miles. Hence this new Standard Range Model Y seems like a compromise on the original plans by Musk.

Tesla currently notes that the estimated delivery times for the vehicle will range from anywhere between two to five weeks. (ANI)

