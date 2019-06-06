Tetris turns 35 today

Hawaii [USA], June 6 (ANI): If you have never tried to arrange boxes at a grocery store like in Tetris, you probably have missed out on a lot in your childhood. The simple yet highly addictive game Tetris is 35 today.

Inspired by his favourite puzzle board game, computer programmer Alexey Pajitnov designed Tetris in 1984. It is a far addictive game, more than Pokemon Go, that uses seven distinctive geometric playing pieces that trigger you to create order out of chaos.

Such is the addiction that there is a syndrome named after the popular game. The Tetris Syndrome or Tetris effect occurs when similar to the game, people begin to pattern their thoughts, mental images, and dreams. (ANI)

