The Boring Company to be launched in China

California [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Tesla founder Elon Musk has announced his plans of launching his tunneling and transportation startup, The Boring Company, in China later this month.

Musk revealed his plans in a tweet response about an AI conference that is scheduled to take place in Shanghai on August 29-31, where he is due to speak, TechCrunch reports.

In a separate tweet response, Musk hinted towards the company's plans of getting into 'underwater tunnels'. (ANI)

