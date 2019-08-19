The Roku Channel adds 'Kids and Family' section

California [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Roku's home entertainment hub -- The Roku Channel -- has announced that it is expanding into kids' programming.

The Roku Channel is adding a new 'Kids & Family' section. It is also rolling out Parental Control features to give parents more control over the content their kids can watch, TechCrunch reports.

The dedicated section will offer 7,000 free, ad-supported content from 20 partners. In addition, the new section can pull in premium kids content from services like ZooMoo, CONtv, Dove Channel, or HBO.

It is rolling out in the US today, on Roku devices, the web, the Roku mobile app, and select Samsung smart TVs. (ANI)







