This 3D printer can print chocolate in any shape!

Philadelphia [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): Bored of traditionally shaped chocolates? A 3D printer is capable of printing chocolate in your favourite shape.

Built by Evan Weinstein and aptly named 'Cocoa Press', the 3D printer allows chocolatiers to experiment with the shapes and sizes without limiting themselves to casts, Mashable reports.

One can print custom chocolate on-demand which is intricate in textures for a 'mouthfeel'. The shapes can vary from traditional cubes to a life-sized dog or even an octopus! (ANI)

