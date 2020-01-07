This 8K VR headset is meant for NASA astronauts

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): Who needs Virtual Reality (VR) more than space engineers? At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, VRgineers introduced its new XTAL VR headset that boasts a whopping 8K resolution.

As Engadget notes, the XTAL headset offers foveated rendering capabilities, AR mixed reality module, and improved lenses for 180-degree field-of-view; features suiting enterprise applications such as VR simulation for NASA astronauts.

Other features include eye tracking, gaze support, voice commands, and gesture controls. XTAL starts at USD 8,000.


